Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 19:31 Hits: 7

New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes in their lifetime in one of the world's toughest crackdowns on the tobacco industry, arguing that other efforts to extinguish smoking were taking too long.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211209-extinguishing-smoking-new-zealand-to-ban-cigarettes-for-next-generation