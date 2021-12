Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 20:48 Hits: 5

FREETOWN (Reuters) - The World Bank has withdrawn its support for a population and housing census in Sierra Leone just days before it was due to begin, according to a letter from the Bank addressed to Sierra Leone's finance minister. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/10/world-bank-backs-out-from-funding-sierra-leone-census