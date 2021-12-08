The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

India: Army Chief of Staff, 12 More Killed in Helicopter Crash

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden death of Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other military personnel in the wake of today's extremely unfortunate accident in Tamil Nadu," he said.

The minister added that Rawat's death is an irreplaceable loss to the Armed Forces and the entire country, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and recalled that in his tenure Rawat drew up a plan to unite India's military troops.

"Pray for the health of Captain Varun Singh, who is currently in the military hospital in Wellington," the minister said, referring to the sole survivor of the incident.

According to NDTV media, 14 people were on board the helicopter.

Rawat was the first to take up the post of the chief of the defense staff, established in December 2019.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/India-Army-Chief-of-Staff-12-More-Killed-in-Helicopter-Crash-20211208-0014.html

