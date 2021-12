Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 09:49 Hits: 12

Germany's new top diplomat emphasizes a "values-guided" foreign policy. But what inspired those values, and can the Green co-leader back them up in one of the most high-profile offices?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/who-is-germany-s-annalena-baerbock/a-59935970?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf