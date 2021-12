Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 10:06 Hits: 9

Cameroon is to host the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in January 2022. The games should be delayed because of the conflict, writes human rights activist and journalist Rebecca Tinsley.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-postpone-the-afcon-in-cameroon-due-to-the-anglophone-crisis/a-59979021?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf