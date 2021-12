Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 10:01 Hits: 11

KUALA LUMPUR: The police's MyBayar Saman portal is congested due to overwhelming response to the up to 80% discount on selected traffic summonses. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/09/heavy-traffic-clogs-up-summonses-payment-portal-cops-advise-public-to-log-on-during-non-peak-hours