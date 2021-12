Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 09:35 Hits: 9

Nobody knows what turn the pandemic will take or whether recent price increases will be transitory, which means that economic forecasting has become even more hazardous than usual. Still, some trends should be watched more closely than others, and some policies should change regardless of what happens.

