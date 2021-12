Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 09:41 Hits: 4

Who is the new head of government? Social Democrat Olaf Scholz has a lot of experience with political top jobs, but lacks charisma. He has often been underestimated.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/olaf-scholz-germany-s-new-chancellor-is-level-headed-and-pragmatic/a-59936379?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf