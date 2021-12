Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 14:15 Hits: 4

Japan's Saki Kumagai has won the Champions League five times with Lyon, but she now hungers to win it with new club Bayern Munich. The German champions' big summer transfer arrival has added a new dimension.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/saki-kumagai-the-key-to-bayern-munich-s-champions-league-quest/a-60043596?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf