Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 15:40 Hits: 4

Is the coronavirus pandemic spelling last orders for Japan's traditional alcohol-fueled, year-end "bonenkai" parties?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-covid-is-changing-japan-s-workplace-party-season/a-60059186?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf