Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 21:52 Hits: 5

Other than Bayern Munich, who continue to look like one of the best sides in Europe, Bundesliga teams in the 2021/22 Champions League season endured rather than enjoyed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bayern-munich-aside-bundesliga-teams-disappoint-in-champions-league/a-60060678?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf