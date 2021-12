Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 02:09 Hits: 7

Prime Minister Christophe Dabire submitted his resignation to the president, after terror attacks last month spurred protests calling for a government reshuffle.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/burkina-faso-prime-minister-dabire-resigns-amid-security-crisis/a-60063223?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf