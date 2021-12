Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 02:47 Hits: 8

The pro-democracy activists had been charged with "unlawful assembly" under a strict national security law. Jimmy Lai, the owner of the recently shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, was among those convicted.

