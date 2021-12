Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 05:51 Hits: 11

The US Senate has voted to block President Biden's vaccine mandate for employees of private businesses. Meanwhile, COVID-19 contributed to 100 million kids falling into poverty in the last two years. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-us-lawmakers-block-covid-vaccine-mandate/a-60063503?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf