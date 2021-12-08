Johnson aide resigns over lockdown party comments as UK implements ‘Plan B’ Omicron measures

Category: World Hits: 4British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised and his adviser resigned on Wednesday after a video emerged of senior aides joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social events were banned under Covid-19 rules. Later Wednesday, Johnson announced tighter coronavirus restrictions amid a surge in Omicron cases, including guidance to work from home and mandatory Covid passports.
