Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 08:40 Hits: 8

ANKARA (Reuters) - Moscow will host an inaugural meeting of a six-way South Caucasus peace platform on Friday, an idea proposed by Turkey and Azerbaijan following last year's Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/09/turkey-says-russia-to-host-initial-south-caucasus-peace-meeting-friday