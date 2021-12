Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 08:38 Hits: 5

PARIS (Reuters) - Two French warplanes and a refueling aircraft were being tracked on Thursday by two Russian fighter jets in international air space over the Black Sea, the second such interaction this week, the French army said on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/09/french-warplanes-tracked-by-russian-fighters-over-black-sea--french-army