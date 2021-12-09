News roundup: Not-great omicron news; Jan. 6 committee seeks phone records

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 03:30 Hits: 1

In the news today: The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed phone records for more than 100 people, even as key potential witnesses are refusing to talk. Elsewhere in government, Republicans continue their quest to make the United States a worse place, holding up important legislation and forcing Congress into some really stupid contortions to get the basics done.

● CNN: Jan. 6 committee targets phone records in sprawling request; meanwhile, Roger Stone invokes Fifth Amendment, Meadows courts contempt

● Tests show omicron 'incompletely escapes' Pfizer vaccine, but booster should restore effectiveness

● Thanks for the report. Now expand the Supreme Court

● Far-right trolls promptly game Twitter’s new ‘privacy’ policy to target researchers—and it works

● Texas cannot handle another cold winter with natural gas. And neither can the planet

● Man who climbed up government-funded ladder endorses burning ladder now that he's safely at the top

● San Antonio-area school district scrubs 400 books, most by Black, brown, LGBTQ authors

● 'Who else was harvesting our food': Ocasio-Cortez says Senate Democrats must deliver for immigrants

● Contorted debt limit process advances, allowing Schumer to move ahead on Build Back Better

● Maryland lawmakers override GOP governor's anti-immigrant vetoes in historic special session

