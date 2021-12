Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 13:51 Hits: 4

India's Defence Chief Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other people were killed after a military helicopter they were travelling in crashed in southern India on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211208-india-defence-chief-killed-along-with-12-others-in-military-helicopter-crash