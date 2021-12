Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 14:23 Hits: 3

BioNTech and Pfizer said on Wednesday a three-shot course of their Covid-19 vaccine was able to neutralise the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test and they could deliver an Omicron-based vaccine in March 2022 if needed.

