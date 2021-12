Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 15:31 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Kingsman Realty Sdn Bhd (Kingsman) was the biggest winner at the StarProperty Awards 2021 Realtors Edition gala dinner on Wednesday night (Dec 8), taking home over a quarter of the total trophies. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/08/starproperty-honours-finest-talents-in-malaysian-real-estate-industry