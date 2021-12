Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 16:29 Hits: 4

Indigenous people are using a modern platform for conversations about culture: video games. As more reservations in the U.S. and Canada receive better internet connection, Native American gamers are hoping this virtual space will create connection and opportunity.

