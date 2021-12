Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 12:58 Hits: 2

Beyond a respect for basic democratic processes and values, one thing that the world's democracies share is that they are all skewing older. Insofar as this trend leaves them more risk-averse and less capable of generating a long-term vision, it may be time to consider lowering the voting age.

