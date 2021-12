Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 20:38 Hits: 3

The regime of authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka says it will ban a wide range of food imports from European Union members states, the United States, and other countries starting next year in retaliation for sanctions imposed against Minsk.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-ban-eu-food-united-states/31598260.html