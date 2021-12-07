Israel Launches Air Raid at Latakia Port in Syria

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 21:44 Hits: 4

Israeli fighter jets attacked today the commercial port of the city of Latakia, located 334 kilometers northwest of the capital, on the Syrian Mediterranean coast.

In a note released by the official SANA news agency, the Defense Ministry reported that at around 01:23 (local time), several Israeli missiles from the sea, hit the container yard of the port of Latakia.

According to the governor of Latakia, Amer Ismail Hilal, firefighting teams managed to extinguish the fires set on the containers by the action and noted that the losses were limited to material. Images circulated on social networks showed burnt goods, which disproves Israel's allegations of having bombed containers with weapons destined for Syrian army allies.

According to analysts, this is the first time Israel has bombed vital commercial facilities in Syria and at a site located just six kilometers from the Russian base of Hemeimem in the same province of Latakia.

Israel perpetrated this year about 40 attacks against positions on Syrian territory, the previous one was on November 24 against various positions in the Syrian province of Homs, killing two people and injuring eight others.

#Israel bombed #Syria’s food imports tonight at the port in Latakia. The Zionist entity is our eternal enemy. It is the womb of terror and all that all that is ugly in this world. pic.twitter.com/7ukpqj5tr4 December 7, 2021

The Syrian government condemned these actions and deplored the silence of the United Nations in the face of these actions, as well as ratified the legitimate right to defend the integrity and sovereignty of the national territory by all legitimate means.

The Syrian government also denounced that this type of aggression is part of the direct support offered to terrorist groups, in particular Daesh or Islamic State, in order to destabilize again the already liberated areas.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Israel-Launches-Air-Raid-at-Latakia-Port-in-Syria--20211207-0014.html