Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 08:43 Hits: 3

Green Party co-chair Robert Habeck has come to the forefront following the election, which saw his party double its seats, but fall far short of becoming the strongest party. Now he is set to become vice-chancellor.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-green-party-s-robert-habeck-set-to-become-economy-minister/a-57093689?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf