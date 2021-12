Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 10:00 Hits: 7

Through psychological warfare, propaganda, and a cynical misuse of law, China is advancing its revisionist territorial ambitions without having to fire a shot. The world’s democracies must wake up to the increasingly aggressive hybrid war that President Xi Jinping is waging.

