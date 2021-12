Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 11:38 Hits: 8

On December 9-10, US President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit aimed at reinvigorating the world’s democracies in the face of mounting autocratic challenges. Most urgently, global leaders must substantially increase investments in the civil-society organizations that provide a critical check on state power.

