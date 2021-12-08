Trump 'not worried about anything' because he isn't being charged for inciting Capitol riot: former RNC chair

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 02:00 Hits: 3

While the "foot soldiers" of the Capitol insurrection are being arrested and prosecuted, federal authorities don't appear to be "building cases" against the people who sent them — including former president Donald Trump, the Atlantic's Barton Gellman reported Monday.

Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday to discuss Gellman's story — titled "Trump's Next Coup Has Already Begun" — former Democratic Sen. Claire McKaskill said Steve Bannon's recent indictment appears to be as close as investigators have gotten to "the control center" of Jan. 6.

"One thing our country's always had is faith in the rule of law," McKaskill said. "We've always known it was frayed around the edges. We've always known that justice was not applied equally, depending on who you are, where you live, and how much money you have. But ultimately, we thought when somebody did something really bad, something really bad would happen to them. Instead, this guy [Trump] is sitting at his golf resort picking out his cabinet secretaries for the next administration."

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, echoed McKaskill's remarks, adding that he believes both the press and the American public need to take Gellman's story to heart.

He said it's the press's responsibility to call "out the crap that is filling the airways and the sinews of our public discourse," while the American people need to ask themselves, "Do you want more of this?"

"Because you're about to put men and women in charge in the United States Congress in 2022 who will give you that with an ugly cherry on top," Steele said. "If you think you don't like a Nancy Pelosi as speaker, wait until you embrace Kevin McCarthy, or better yet Jim Jordan, who is likely more in line to be the speaker than McCarthy."

Steele went on to note that people like Jordan, McCarthy and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell "have not distanced themselves from Donald Trump, they've leaned into him."

"As was just said, he's sitting in Mar-a-Lago filling out his cabinet form for the next election," Steele said. "He's not worried about anything that we're talking about, because Donald Trump has always believed, 'I'm going to do it until you stop me,' and no one has stopped him, and that's why we are where we are. It's going to be up to those two players, the press and the people, to decide just how much more of this crap we're going to tolerate."

