Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 02:35 Hits: 3

Switzerland has introduced new travel restrictions. It imposed new rules for both public and private meetings, strengthened Covid certificate standards and increased the parameters for the use of face masks due to the increase in cases of the new Omicron variant.

On Friday, the government suggested that all people work from home if possible. The measures, which came into effect on Monday, December 6, were deemed necessary to prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.

The quarantine of travelers coming from countries with cases of Omicron is now established as a mandatory measure. As a special requirement, every traveler must undergo a PCR test prior to arrival in the country.

It is emphasized that people vaccinated and recovered from covid must also undergo the test before entering the country.

A pre-PCR or antigen test is also required within one week of arrival in Switzerland.

Alain Berset, Minister of Health, warns that while the country faces the new Omicron strain, the Delta variant is not yet under control. "The situation is very serious," Berset declared. "We didn't want this, but we have to work with reality. Some hospitals have already reached the limit of their capacity."

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Switzerland-Establishes-New-Measures-To-Fight-COVID-19-20211207-0021.html