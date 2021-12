Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 09:21 Hits: 7

Artistic landscaped gardens, Middle Ages flair and plenty of modern Bauhaus architecture — in Saxony-Anhalt there are UNESCO World Heritage sites at every corner.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-16-states-saxony-anhalt/a-45260046?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf