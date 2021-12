Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 10:28 Hits: 7

Mercury, used in gold mining and electronics, poses serious health risks. Despite international pressure to ban its trade, Kyrgyzstan is ramping up production.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mercury-mining-makes-a-comeback-in-kyrgyzstan/a-59912220?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf