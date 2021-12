Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 18:17 Hits: 3

The two leaders talked via videolink amid a tense standoff over Ukraine. US officials said Russia would face severe sanctions if troops crossed the border into Ukranian territory.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biden-vows-sanctions-on-russia-if-ukraine-conflicts-escalates/a-60046843?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf