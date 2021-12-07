The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

France arrests suspected member of Khashoggi hit squad, Saudis say man has no link to case

France arrests suspected member of Khashoggi hit squad, Saudis say man has no link to case French police on Tuesday arrested a suspected member of the hit squad that murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul and who is wanted by Turkey to face justice over the killing. Saudi Arabia's embassy in Paris said it was a case of mistaken identity, and that the arrested person has "nothing to do with the case".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211207-one-of-suspected-killers-of-saudi-journalist-khashoggi-arrested-at-paris-airport-police-sources

