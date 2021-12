Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 04:26 Hits: 7

Olaf Scholz will become chancellor of Germany on Wednesday, turning the page on 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm as a new centre-left-led coalition takes the wheel of Europe's top economy.

