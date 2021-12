Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 04:36 Hits: 7

Indonesia’s president on Tuesday visited areas devastated by a powerful volcanic eruption that killed at least 34 people and left thousands homeless, and vowed that communities would be quickly rebuilt.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211208-indonesian-president-visits-survivors-after-volcanic-eruption