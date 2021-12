Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 07:18 Hits: 7

The dress sword carried by Napoléon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in 1799 and five of his firearms sold at auction for nearly $2.9 million, US auctioneers announced Tuesday.

