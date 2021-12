Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 08:33 Hits: 8

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan (Reuters) - Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa blasted off to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday in his first space flight, a voyage he sees as a dry-run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2023. Read full story

