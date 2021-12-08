The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Senate yet again scrambles to avoid federal shutdown; Putin threatens Ukraine

In the news today: As the Senate's Republicans stonewall each basic task of government, Democrats once again scramble to keep government open despite near-unanimous Republican opposition to doing so. A Senate leader is insisting that the Senate will act to make such stonewalling more onerous—but we've been hearing that all year. Russia's Putin is again positioning his army to launch an all-out war against Ukraine: Is it yet another bluff, or do Russian leaders see launching a new war as their best means of retaining power?

In America, another brand of kleptocrat is vowing to make a comeback. Donald Trump's unsuccessful attempt to topple our government may have gained the support of a majority of Republican "lawmakers" on January 6, but one of the Republicans tossed from the Senate a year ago is basing a new political campaign around the claim that his state's Republican governor didn't do enough to overturn the election's results. Since when did "I promise to be more crooked than that guy" become such a powerful campaign slogan?

