A Siberian tiger was found dead on November 20 in a forest in the region of Primorsky Krai in Russia's far east. The protected animal may have been killed by hunters seeking to eliminate threats to their game, according to a preservation group. There have been several poaching cases in Russia in recent months, including some implicating senior officials.

