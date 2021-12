Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 17:34 Hits: 4

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that while it would take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, early indications suggested it was not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder.

