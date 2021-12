Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 17:57 Hits: 4

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambian anti-graft authorities on Tuesday arrested former foreign minister Joseph Malanji for possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Read full story

