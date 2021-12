Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 20:52 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials have told members of Congress they have an understanding with Germany about shutting down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, a senior congressional aide told Reuters on Tuesday. Read full story

