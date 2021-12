Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 20:51 Hits: 4

DAKAR (Reuters) - Up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used, two sources told Reuters, one of the biggest single losses of doses that shows the difficulty African nations have getting shots in arms. Read full story

