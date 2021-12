Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 16:51 Hits: 3

Most Middle Eastern countries work Sundays through Thursdays in order to observe Friday as the Muslim holy day. The UAE has announced it will shift to a Monday through Friday schedule, a move welcomed by foreign investors.

