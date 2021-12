Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 12:55 Hits: 1

Although US intelligence agencies are warning that Russia is mobilizing its ground forces for an attack on Ukraine, it is still tempting to think that Russian President Vladimir Putin would never actually follow through on such a risky move. Yet when a strongman has so few good options for retaining power, the risk calculus changes.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/putin-declining-russia-mobilization-against-ukraine-by-anders-aslund-2021-12