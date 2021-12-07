As Noam Chomsky Turns 93, He Urges Young People to Create a Much Better World Through Activism

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 13:12 Hits: 3

Today marks the 93rd birthday of world-renowned political dissident, linguist and author Noam Chomsky, who spoke with Democracy Now! from his home in Tucson, Arizona, and said he finds hope in the activism of young people “to create a much better world than the one we have.”

Chomsky is among the special guests for Democracy Now’s 25th anniversary event airing Tuesday evening, alongside Angela Davis, Arundhati Roy and many more. The virtual celebration begins at 8 p.m. ET. Watch it live here.

