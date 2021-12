Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 09:39 Hits: 4

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government is looking into increasing the quota of housing programmes for the hardcore poor (PPRT) in the state, the Sabah state assembly was told on Tuesday (Dec 7). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/07/sabah-govt-trying-to-raise-quota-of-housing-for-hardcore-poor