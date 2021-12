Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 09:53 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to pursue a pragmatic, independent, principled and non-aligned foreign policy that revolves around the values of peace, justice and equality, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Read full story

