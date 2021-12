Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 08:39 Hits: 8

The volcano erupted on Saturday, leaving thousands homeless. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has visited the area and pledged to rebuild.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indonesia-volcano-eruption-death-toll-rises/a-60039381?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf